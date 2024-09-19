Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

