Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

