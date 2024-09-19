Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
