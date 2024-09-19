Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

