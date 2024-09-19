Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after buying an additional 1,570,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.