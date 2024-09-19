Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 357,775 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,605,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

