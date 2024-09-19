Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $244.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $260.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

