Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $564,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

