Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 18,514 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.