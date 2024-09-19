Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 190 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,053 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

