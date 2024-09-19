Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

