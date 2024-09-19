Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $258.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $261.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

