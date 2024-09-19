Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.