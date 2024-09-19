Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 2,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.