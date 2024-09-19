Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 651 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

