Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.45. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 3,686 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.46% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
