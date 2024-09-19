Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Sulieman Ravell Acquires 4,185 Shares

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1 – Get Free Report) insider Sulieman Ravell bought 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.02 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,937.89 ($28,336.41).
Glennon Small Companies Price Performance
Glennon Small Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
About Glennon Small Companies
