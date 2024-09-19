Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 32,356 shares.The stock last traded at $5.82 and had previously closed at $5.85.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

