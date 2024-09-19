Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 15,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

