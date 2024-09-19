Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GBTG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

