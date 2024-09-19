Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,680.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMRE
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Medical REIT
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Leverage Proven Stock Factors With These Top 3 Smart Beta ETFs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Spread Your Bets: Winning the AI Race With Energy ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.