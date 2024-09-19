Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 761,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 379,585 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $667.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 78.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 520,583 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 553,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

