Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $220,100.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,081 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $215,350.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc acquired 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.67 per share, for a total transaction of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,533. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

