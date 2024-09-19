Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $312.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

