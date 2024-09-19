Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $23.67.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

