Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.11

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

