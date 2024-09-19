Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.11

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.11, with a volume of 3087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
