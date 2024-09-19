Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.66. 13,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.