Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,223 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 945.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $449,025,722. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

