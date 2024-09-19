Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading Down 5.9%

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (CVE:GPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 201,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Predator Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Golden Predator Mining

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal property is the Brewery Creek project covering an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon.

