Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GODN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Golden Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of Golden Star Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 632,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

