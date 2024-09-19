Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 231000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Goldex Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Goldex Resources

Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

