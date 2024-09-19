Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

