Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.49

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 2527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

