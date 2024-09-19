Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 4.4%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 639,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,017,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.71.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.