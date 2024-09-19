Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 255 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.91. The stock has a market cap of £46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,529.41 and a beta of 0.80. Good Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 426 ($5.63).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Tuesday.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

