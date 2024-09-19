Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GT. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,499,000 after buying an additional 4,870,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,842,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,966 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,257,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

