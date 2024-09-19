Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOSS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,408.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

