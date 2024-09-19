Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $462.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

