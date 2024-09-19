Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.84

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.