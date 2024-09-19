Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 0.7%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €7.60 ($8.44) and last traded at €7.45 ($8.28). 1,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.40 ($8.22).

The company has a market cap of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.25.

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

