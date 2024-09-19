Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOPE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.03. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

