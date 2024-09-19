Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
