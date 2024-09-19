Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 2.1%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 64,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 80,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

