Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.50

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 6128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

