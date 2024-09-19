GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $51.17

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.17, but opened at $54.75. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $55.87, with a volume of 3,783,147 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 9.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

