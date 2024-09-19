Grant A. Highlander Sells 3,389 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Verint Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
