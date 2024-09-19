Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. 44,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 18,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $31,921.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,708.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,102.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 3,189 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $31,921.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,708.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Great Elm Capital worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

