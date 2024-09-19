Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.62

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 17344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

