Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.39. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

