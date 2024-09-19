Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Greencastle Resources Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 220.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

